Court rules Hemet City Council seat once held by Joe Males annulled

A Riverside County Superior Court Judge has ruled that Hemet resident Joe Males’ position as a Hemet City Council member be annulled, leaving the position possibly open after May 27. The minute order annulling his election followed a ruling that Males was not eligible to run for the District 4 seat because he did not live in the area as of the last filing date. Males admitted he had rented a home in the district but had yet to move into it before filing as a candidate for the open district seat in the court case. The case was heard by Riverside Superior Court Judge Craig Riemer. It was decided earlier by the judge that Males was not legally able to run for the seat by city regulations. There are city rules saying a candidate must be a resident in the district and live in the cit.