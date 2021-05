Sometimes it can feel like full moons are a gift the sky gives us. Not a tissue-paper gift, not porcelain and fragile with lightness, despite all the light we see. A full moon has energetic weight, and this full moon in Scorpio is no exception. A supermoon under the stars of a fixed water sign, the Scorpio full moon takes up all the energy in the room; it sits in the pit of your stomach, sending signals to your heart that there’s something amiss. It’s not a doom and gloom scenario — although Scorpios love a dash of both in an otherwise resplendent scene. Rather, it offers up the gift of knowing that there’s more to know, it reminds us of the burden of understanding that there’s an underside to everything.