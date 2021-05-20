newsbreak-logo
BBC Savaged By Lawmakers For “Ducking” Content Cuts & Being “Complacent” About Audience Declines

By Jake Kanter
Deadline
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC has been heavily criticized by UK lawmakers for ducking hard choices about content cuts and for being too relaxed about fewer people paying for the license fee. A report by British Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee concluded that the BBC appears “complacent and unconcerned” about a number of financial and commercial challenges at a “critical juncture” in its near-100-year history.

