newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Better Family Life donates car to deserving mother of four

KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mother of four is now cruising in a new set of wheels, thanks to Better Family Life. Janeika Smith used to catch buses with her children every day, but thanks to the donation, she’s feeling a sense of freedom. "I like it. I really really...

www.kmov.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Work Life#Family Doctors#Better Family Life#Kids#Wheels#Buses#Doctors Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Charities
Related
Saint Louis, MOKSDK

5 On Your Side's Allie Corey welcomes second child

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side anchor Allie Corey and her husband Lucas welcomed a new little bundle of joy into the world this weekend. Jameson Corey was born on Saturday evening, a day before his dad's birthday, at 8 pounds, 2 ounces. "Welcome Jameson Corey 💙💙 A week...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Sylvester Brown, Jr. to continue as Deaconess COVID fellow

Veteran journalist Sylvester Brown, Jr.’s St. Louis American COVID fellowship has been extended by the Deaconess Foundation for an additional year. The funds are awarded from Deaconess Foundation’s Responsive Grant program to continue support for the St. Louis American’s COVID-19 Fellow narrative advocacy coverage. The COVID-19 Equitable Relief and Recovery Fund (ERRF) grants were designed to support Black-led organizational capacity to respond to community needs during the pandemic. Brown is a former columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and among the most respected writers and journalists in the St. Louis region.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

As pandemic threat lessens, 're-entry anxiety' creeps in

ST. LOUIS — Fifteen months of waiting for things to feel "normal" again — but now, nearly half of all Americans feel something else, according to a recent study by the American Psychological Association: a nervousness about post-pandemic life psychologists call "re-entry anxiety." “Anxiety about going back to the workplace...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Creve Coeur, MOstlmag.com

Three Tidbits: New chef at Cobalt, adult prom at 9 Mile Garden, defying Provel dissers

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis hospital system debuts documentary spotlighting front-line staff, challenges during Covid-19

“Behind the Mask” takes viewers to hospitals, homes and supply centers across SSM’s territory, including Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Missouri. Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Alcohol problems severely undertreated

Some 16 million Americans are believed to have alcohol use disorder, and an estimated 93,000 people in the U.S. die from alcohol-related causes each year. Both of those numbers are expected to grow as a result of heavier drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, in a new study involving data...
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.