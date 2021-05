Fernando Alonso admitted he drove angry en route to an eighth-place finish Portuguese Grand Prix, which came after a poor qualifying outing left him with work to do. Alpine looked quick throughout Friday practice and FP3 on Saturday morning, but while Esteban Ocon was able to secure a top-six starting position, Alonso dropped out in Q2 and lined up 13th. His fastest lap was 0.9s slower than his team-mate in qualifying, but Alonso used that frustration to deliver an impressive race performance where he climbed up to eighth and crossed the line 1s behind Ocon.