newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

NY parks officials: Bring an appetite to Jones Beach this summer

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Newsday
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ocean air certainly can sharpen an appetite and anyone visiting Jones Beach State Park this summer will have new choices, including Mexican fare, officials said Thursday. "Jones Beach State Park is trying something new to provide the best and tastiest food on the beachfront," said Erik Kulleseid, a state parks commissioner, in a statement. "There is sure to be something for everyone. Come spend the day and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner with us."

www.newsday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Bar#Memorial Day Weekend#Jones Beach State Park#Food Drink#West Palm Beach#Lunch#Hot Food#Trahanas Llc#The Boardwalk Caf#Live Nation Worldwide Inc#Costa Foods#Ocean#Bethpage Air Show#Traditional Beach Fare#Dinner#Tacos#Breakfast#Gelato#Burgers#Central Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Politicsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...