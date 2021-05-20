newsbreak-logo
Middle East

New York Times News Article Faults Israel for ‘High Civilian Death Toll’ in Gaza

By Ira Stoll
algemeiner.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA top-of-the-front page New York Times news article makes reference to what the article calls “the high civilian death toll” in Gaza. “The high civilian death toll and damage to civilian infrastructure have raised questions about Israel’s adherence to the international laws of war, which bar the targeting of purely civilian sites and limit acceptable collateral damage to that which is proportionate to any military advantage,” the Times article says.

www.algemeiner.com
