New York Times News Article Faults Israel for ‘High Civilian Death Toll’ in Gaza

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…