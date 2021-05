Burnout is a term we hear often, but what does it even really mean? We can feel tired and overwhelmed any day right? So what is so special about burnout anyway?. My experience of Burnout is one where it sneaks up on me like a silent assassin, waiting for the perfect moment to take me down, literally! But it doesn’t just turn up and pounce, it is a gradual shift that can be very subtle and sometimes totally easy to miss until it’s too late. Like a lobster who thinks its taking a cosy warm bath and doesn’t notice the heat turning up gradually until it is already half boiled you can find yourself in it and wonder “How the hell did I get here?”