Revere claims Div. II district softball title over Norton thanks to six-run sixth inning

"Winning a district title was a goal we had set for ourselves four years ago with my now seniors," stated Hume head softball coach Kayla Gander, whose squad earned the program's first-ever district title Thursday with an 11-4 win over Jasper. "Coming away with the win was an extraordinary accomplishment for not only our team but our school and support system. We have great fans. We are thankful for this opportunity to take part in the state tournament. We know that there is tough competition ahead of us and we’re going to focus on what we do well and play hard every inning."