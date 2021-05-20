Revere claims Div. II district softball title over Norton thanks to six-run sixth inning
CANTON — With the score tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of a sixth inning against Norton on Thursday, the Revere softball team barely batted an eye. The same can't be said for the ball. The Minutemen rattled off six runs on five hits and ultimately cruised to a 9-4 win over the Panthers at Willig Park, claiming their 16th consecutive victory and a Division II district title in the process.www.beaconjournal.com