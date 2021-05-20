‘Some Demonstrations More Anti-Jewish Than Pro-Palestinian’: Dutch Lawmaker Who Fled Turkish Persecution of Kurds Expresses Concern Over Gaza Protests
A Dutch lawmaker who came to the Netherlands as a refugee from Turkey’s persecution of its Kurdish minority is urging the country’s justice minister to take firm action against antisemitic slogans and signs at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Dilan Yezilgöz — a parliamentarian who holds the security and justice portfolio for the...www.algemeiner.com