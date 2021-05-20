Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz in the works for UFC 265 on August 7

Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz got on track in their last fights. Now one of them is guaranteed to have a setback in their next one. That’s because a bantamweight bout between the two top-10 Brazilian contenders is in the works for UFC 265 on August 7. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the impending booking to MMA Junkie on Thursday after an initial report from Combate. The person, who requested anonymity because the UFC has yet to make an official announcement, categorized the fight as being a “done deal.”