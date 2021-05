In March and April, high schools across Wisconsin have been asked to submit their top highlight from their games under the Friday night lights. A panel of Packers employees are tasked with selecting our top 5 plays of the month. Winning schools featured in the top plays will receive a $500 donation for their football program courtesy of the Packers and the NFL Foundation. Congratulations to all of the teams featured in the Packers High School Top Plays of the Month and a big thank you to all the schools who submitted their highlights in April.