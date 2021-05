DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) — Texas health officials are shifting strategies in their continuing effort to make COVID-19 vaccines available to those Texans wishing to get them. Rather than allocate weekly doses based on county population, as has been done until this week, state health officials are taking requests from providers and passing those numbers on to federal authorities who ship them out. So far just over one third of all eligible Texans are fully vaccinated while just under 50% have received one shot. For the first time since the vaccines became available supply is outstripping demand.