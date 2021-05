On Sunday, the Pac-12 conference released its softball awards that included All-Pac-12 teams and awards. Six Sun Devils were named to the All-Conference Teams. Maddi Hackbarth was the lone representative on the First Team. The catcher finished the regular season with a 20 home runs and 58 RBIs, the most of any Pac-12 player and she’s in the top 10 nationally for each category. Her .397 batting average was also the third-best of qualified Pac-12 hitters.