US Rep. Herrell proposes federal action on gas prices as industry claims Biden policies drove up costs

All that has to happen now to complete the retreat into the famous “malaise” of the 1970s is for disco music to come back. Ugh. Let’s not go there. The leap backwards to that former decade was experienced across much of the eastern half of the nation this past week, as lines formed at gas stations seeking precious fuel after the attack against Colonial Pipeline shut down a main supply chain of gasoline and other products. Limitations on purchases, placards saying “no gas,” and a widespread use of any and all materials to hold gasoline were reminiscent of the Arab Oil Embargo days of the early 70s, and what was commonly called the “Oil Shock” of 1978-1979 spurred by the chaos of the Iranian Revolution. That same revolution led to an overt act of terrorism, as 52 Americans were held hostage in Iran for 444 days. The president at that time, Jimmy Carter, failed to confront the Iranians and their heinous acts.