Cleveland, OH

This track sets Cleveland apart in world of mountain biking

By Dave Colabine
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
Located in a nondescript warehouse on Walford Avenue in Cleveland, Ray's Indoor Bike Park boasts more than 200,000 square feet of indoor riding.

"I would say that this is a hidden gem in Cleveland because I don't think a lot of people actually know we exist. This place really isn't for everybody. I guess it's sort of a do-your-own adventure, which is great and just gives you a sense of freedom that nothing else really gives you." said Ray, the owner. "Nothing like this exists in the world, and it's right here in Cleveland."

