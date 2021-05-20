This track sets Cleveland apart in world of mountain biking

Located in a nondescript warehouse on Walford Avenue in Cleveland, Ray's Indoor Bike Park boasts more than 200,000 square feet of indoor riding.

"I would say that this is a hidden gem in Cleveland because I don't think a lot of people actually know we exist. This place really isn't for everybody. I guess it's sort of a do-your-own adventure, which is great and just gives you a sense of freedom that nothing else really gives you." said Ray, the owner. "Nothing like this exists in the world, and it's right here in Cleveland."

Watch the video above for more about the world's largest indoor mountain bike track.

