newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

St. Luke's treats EMS workers to goody bags

WDIO-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's National EMS Week, and St. Luke's is making sure to recognize the hard work of the first responders who bring in the patients. Jane Smalley, the trauma program manager, said, "We usually do a cookout. They take care of the patients before they get to us, and are a critical part of the chain of survival. We still wanted to have the opportunity to say thank you, face to face, so we put together these bags. They have snacks in them, and hand sanitzer."

www.wdio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodies#Goody#Face To Face#Weather#Charity#Ems#Bags#Snacks#Care#Survival#Hand Sanitzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Lehighton, PATimes News

St. Luke’s Lehighton to host 4 walk-in vaccination clinics

A four-day walk-in vaccination clinic began today in an effort to get more vaccinations into the arms of Carbon County residents. St. Luke’s University Health Network announced Tuesday that the clinics will be held Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday at the Lehighton Campus. John Nespoli, president of St. Luke’s Carbon...
Public Healthgladstonedispatch.com

St. Luke’s offering COVID-19 vaccines to public

St. Luke’s is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the public regardless of if they are a St. Luke’s patient. All Kansas and Missouri residents age 16 and up are eligible. "To cut down on your wait time, we encourage scheduling an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted. You must be...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

St. Luke’s schedules mobile-unit vaccine clinics

St. Luke’s is bringing a COVID-19 vaccine mobile unit to Blaine County. Companies and organizations are providing locations for St. Luke’s to provide vaccinations at no cost. Patients will be served on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. The Blaine County schedule is:. • May 10 (initial doses): The Hunger Coalition,...
Mental HealthTimes News

St. Luke’s doctors discuss treatment for COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

For many COVID-19 patients, the symptoms associated with the disease remain prevalent for weeks or months after diagnosis. St. Luke’s University Health Network officials discussed what has come to be termed “long-hauler syndrome” during a virtual community event Thursday afternoon. “We’re seeing fatigue, breathlessness, brain fog,” said St. Luke’s Senior...
Lehighton, PAsauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Hospice Bike Ride Scheduled for June 5 on D&L Trail

Jill MacLaren of East Stroudsburg calls the annual St. Luke’s Hospice Bike Ride the “happiest day of my year.” The event is when she celebrates the life of her late husband, Scott, while helping to raise money for St. Luke’s Hospice education and bereavement programs. This year’s fundraiser, titled “A...
Ashland, WVHerald-Dispatch

Community Hospice seeks volunteers

ASHLAND — Community Hospice offers new volunteer orientation training from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, May 19-20, at the Community Hospice office located at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home...
Hamburg, PAReading Eagle

St. Luke's opens OB/GYN practice near Hamburg

St. Luke's University Health Network will now offer OB/GYN services near Hamburg starting Thursday. Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Hazel A. Tuazon will see patients at the new St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care in the St. Luke's Health Center at 9 Dave's Way in Tilden Township. Appointments can be made by...
Boise, IDArgus Observer Online

St. Luke’s COVID-19 vaccine unit takes to the road

BOISE — St. Luke’s is hitting the road with lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines and taking them to people in rural, remote and underserved communities in Idaho. A new mobile vaccine unit sets out this week to provide more convenient immunizations for people who have struggled to make appointments, don’t have access to a nearby clinic or pharmacy, or don’t have transportation.
Boise, IDkmvt

St. Luke’s mobile vaccine bus hitting the road to vulnerable populations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —St. Luke’s is hitting the road to help deliver vaccines to less populated areas. The hospital system has a retrofitted RV set up to provided hundreds of daily coronavirus vaccines with no appointments necessary. It says its goal is to reach regions “hardest hit by coronavirus, areas where vulnerable populations live and work, and communities where access to the vaccine has been more limited.”
San Diego, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

St. Luke’s Holding Toy Drive

St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church is holding a toy drive for the migrant children at the San Diego Convention Center. The children’s ages range from 5 to 12 years old. New unwrapped toys can be dropped off near the kitchen door of the church’s Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd. The best way to get to the kitchen is by going into the parking lot accessed from Cross Street (north of Foothill Boulevard) just east of Rosemont Avenue.
Charitiesheritagefl.com

Shavuot goodie bags for seniors

Kudos to Marci Gaeser, Sharon Littman and Jewish Pavilion volunteers for making Shavuot extra special for the seniors this year. The Jewish Pavilion provided more than 350 seniors with goodie bags for the holiday that included dairy snacks and information about Shavuot. The ladies spent an entire day packaging wonderful gifts for Jewish Pavilion elders whom they cherish. Pictured left to right are Pam Ruben, Shirley Schoenberger, Marci Gaeser, Sharon Littman and Susie Stone, who is the chair of the Friends of the Jewish Pavilion. All of the ladies in the picture are very active members of the board.
Twin Falls, IDKIVI-TV

St. Luke's to host Vaccine Q&A

TWIN FALLS — Just last week St. Luke's announced they would begin administering vaccines for children ages 12 to 15. With summer right around the corner, the timing of vaccines couldn't be better as kids can be protected over the summer break. However, for parents who have concerns with their...
Duluth, MNslhduluth.com

St. Luke’s to Honor EMS Professionals during EMS Week

TIME: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. WHAT: St. Luke’s will host a goody-bag giveaway for EMS professionals on Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Luke’s Emergency Department Ambulance Garage. Sunday, May 16 through Saturday, May 22 is EMS Week, and it is a time to honor the invaluable work EMS professionals provide to our community.
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

PeaceHealth Southwest lights luminary bags to honor healthcare workers

VANCOUVER, Wash. — PeaceHealth Southwest lit luminary bags Thursday evening to honor healthcare workers. Caregivers at the hospital put bags along the garden path outside the hospital and wrote messages of hope on them. It is one of several celebrations at PeaceHealth in recognition of National Hospital and Healthcare Workers...
Bellevue, IDIdaho Mountain Express

St. Luke’s Administers COVID Vaccine To Adolescents

Wood River Valley resident Tristan Boloix, 12, gets a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the St. Luke’s mobile vaccination unit in Bellevue on Thursday morning before going to school. Boloix was the first to be vaccinated from the 12- to 15-year-old age group at the mobile unit. He and his father, Frederic Boloix, have planned a trip to Europe this summer to visit family they haven’t seen in two years. Frederic Boloix said Tristan told him, “Dad, I want it right away!” Federal agencies issued emergency-use authorization this week for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to be administered to kids ages 12-15. The Pfizer vaccine was already approved for teens ages 16 and 17, as well as adults. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older.