St. Luke's treats EMS workers to goody bags

It's National EMS Week, and St. Luke's is making sure to recognize the hard work of the first responders who bring in the patients. Jane Smalley, the trauma program manager, said, "We usually do a cookout. They take care of the patients before they get to us, and are a critical part of the chain of survival. We still wanted to have the opportunity to say thank you, face to face, so we put together these bags. They have snacks in them, and hand sanitzer."