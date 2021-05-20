newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Idaho Human Rights Commission says library employee faced discrimination for being nonbinary

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkjLW_0a6DdwsQ00

The Idaho Human Rights Commission has determined that a Boise library employee, who identifies as nonbinary, was harassed and discriminated against on the job because of their gender identity.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the independent state agency concluded that 29-year-old Jax Perez, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, was disciplined over an episode with a hostile patron in-part because they are nonbinary.

The commission’s finding gives a green light to Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit if they want to, according to the AP.

Perez, according to the commission’s decision cited by the AP, was reprimanded in June 2019 following two incidents relating to Pride Month events.

In one episode, Perez organized an event at the library which featured a drag queen to discuss Pride Month and makeup, according to the AP. The event was promoted on a neighborhood Facebook page.

A number of people made critical comments about the event, prompting Perez to call the dissenters transphobic.

Complaints were filed with the library regarding the interaction, which led then-library director Kevin Booe to send Perez’s direct supervisor a letter requesting disciplinary action, according to the wire service.

The second incident occurred on June 19, 2019, when Perez coordinated a Gay Pride display at the library, which featured the distribution of rainbow pins, according to the AP. A library visitor took issue with the fact that the pins were made available to children. The visitor said it was akin to giving marijuana-themed pins to children.

Perez responded to the criticism, saying “As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, I am sorry you feel that way,” the AP noted.

The visitor subsequently reached out to library staff, claiming he felt ridiculed for his opinions and demanded an apology. The next day, he visited the library and, according to Perez, stared at them in a “sinister way” for 10 to 15 minutes.

Perez then sent Booe a summary of what had occurred.

As a result, Booe reached out to library supervisors via email asking them to create an “exit strategy” to remove Perez from their post at the library.

In the message, Booe referred to Perez using incorrect pronouns.

The city, on June 20, sent a “notice of intent to discipline” to Perez, arguing that the interaction between them and the visitor at the library amounted to insubordination, exhibiting antagonistic or retaliatory behavior toward city customers and/or failure to satisfactorily perform job duties, the AP reported.

A human relations compliance officer for the city, Sarah Martin, however, told Booe that Perez’s termination was not justified, according to the wire service. As a result, the city sent Perez a written warning stating that their exchange with the library visitor was not appropriate.

Following the note from the city, Perez went to human relations and filed a complaint against Booe, arguing that they were harassed by the visitors and subsequently discriminated against by the library. The city, however, claimed that Perez’s recognition as a member of the LGBTQ community was “a belief or a conviction.”

The commission, however, contended that Perez is a member of a protected class, and that Booe’s communications illustrated a lack of understanding when it comes to gender issues, Perez’s gender identity and the city’s policy commitments, according to AP.

The commission ultimately said Booe being library director impacted Perez’s discipline.

Perez told the Idaho Statesman that they were “very emotional” after they heard the decision, and broke down in tears.

“Quite frankly, I broke down crying. For the state commission to find that what had happened to me was probable cause for discrimination, this emotional pool just broke through," Perez told the newspaper

“My rights as a human, my rights as a trans individual, my rights as a queer individual are real,” they added.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Relations#Gender Discrimination#Gay Rights#Gender Identity#Individual Rights#The Associated Press#Ap#Facebook#The Lgbtq Community#The Idaho Statesman#State Commission#Library Supervisors#Complaints#Gender Neutral Pronouns#Incorrect Pronouns#Library Staff#Disciplinary Action#Library Director#Insubordination#Critical Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Idaho Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police Department seeks to expand as population grows

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This article was originally published by The Idaho Press. As Boise grows in population, the city’s police force is having to adapt to a larger city, new types of crime, and a national downward trend in police recruitment as it attempts to expand the force and place further emphasis on community policing.
Idaho StateNWI.com

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In 2020, 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct, law enforcement records show. One was a sheriff who raped a minor, the Idaho Statesman reported based on records provided by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his business.
Boise, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

India’s COVID-19 variant arrives in the Boise area

BOISE — A variant of the coronavirus that has been linked to the mammoth COVID crisis surging in India has been identified in Ada County, according to Central District Health. The health agency, which has jurisdiction over Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, announced Thursday that a man younger than...
Ada County, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

The Something is Better than Nothing Session Ends

After the most extended legislative session in state history, the Idaho Senate adjourned for the year. The 122-day session featured sparing, a covid spring break, vetoes, a failure to override the vetoes, and finally, the Senate said goodbye for the year. The year marked a victory for Conservative legislators who succeeded in waking up the state universities.
Ada County, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Watch Chaos Outside The Ada County Courthouse

Last Friday, the People's Rights group appeared outside the Ada County Courthouse to support Garth Gaylord. Mr. Gaylord was to appear before a judge concerning his arraignment. In Person or A Zoom Hearing?. He maintains that he has a right to have his hearing in person. Mr. Gaylord spoke of...
Idaho Stateidahoednews.org

Reclaim Idaho files lawsuit over new ballot initiative law

Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, filed a lawsuit in Idaho Supreme Court on Friday attempting to strike down a new law they say makes it harder to bring a people’s ballot initiative forward. Another group comprising Idaho lawyers, The Committee to Protect and Preserve the...
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Lawsuit challenges Idaho's new ballot initiative process

BOISE, Idaho — A lawsuit challenging Idaho's new law making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court. A group that has had ballot initiative success and another comprised of attorneys committed to defending Idaho's Constitution filed the lawsuit Friday against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

Boise State Public Radio Wins Five Regional Murrow Awards

The Boise State Public Radio content team has been honored with five 2021 Regional Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the regional winners on Thursday. Named after the famed 20th-century journalist, Edward R. Murrow, the awards recognize the best in journalism – radio, television and online...
Idaho Statekizn.com

Ada County Commissioner investigated by Idaho Attorney General

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson is the subject of an Idaho Attorney General investigation. While the details of the investigation remain unknown, The Idaho Press reports, Davidson in March had a conversation with a judge, in which he requested that activist Ammon Bundy be granted access to the Ada County Courthouse without a mask.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Report shows how many people moved to Idaho in recent years

BOISE, Idaho — An interactive report from CBRE, a giant real estate services company, shows how many people moved to Idaho in the past few years. The report focuses on how resident migration patterns are changing as a result of COVID-19 and uses data from the U.S. Postal Service to show where people are choosing to live.