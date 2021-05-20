newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

The Latest: Louisiana epidemiologist stresses need for shots

By The Associated Press
Republic
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s state epidemiologist and her 12-year-old daughter were among those stressing the need for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday at the state Capitol. Theresa Sokol and her daughter Elise joined Gov. John Bel Edwards and health officials at a news conference. Elise spoke about being part of a...

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Vermont State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemiologist#Latin America#Center Of Disease Control#Health Centers#Health Officials#European Union#Ap#Seattle#King County Health#U S Treasury#Justice#Pennsylvanians#Biontech#Interior#World Trade Organization#Wto#Moderna#National Security Council#Facebook#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
News Break
Politics
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
South Africa
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Latest Louisiana COVID Data: Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths

The good news is Louisiana's COVID-19 deaths are down. Current stats show the state suffered five deaths from the coronavirus in the last seven days, but that is still one death too many. We need to get that number to zero and keep it that way. Now here's the bad news. We still have a relatively high number of new cases in a good portion of the state. As of May 10, according to the latest data, Louisiana has had 1,095 new CODVI-19 cases at a rate of 504 per day.
Louisiana Statenewsitem.com

The Latest: Louisiana kids can start vaccinations Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in Louisiana. The state health officer made the announcement Wednesday after federal advisers endorsed the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. Dr. Joseph Kanter said that “we are very excited about the opportunity to protect additional age groups and their families with this highly safe and effective vaccine.”
Posted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Louisiana further eases state mask requirements

BATON ROUGE, La. --Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has further eased the state’s mask requirements. Edwards largely dropped the state mask mandate on April 27, but there were exceptions. Friday’s order drops the requirement for entry into state office buildings for people who are fully vaccinated. Masking is still required...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Arkansas Has Received So Far

It has now been 21 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of May 9, the U.S. has sent 329,843,825 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 100.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Public HealthDaily Iberian

Edwards: Vaccinated people no longer need masks in most situations

(The Center Square) – Louisiana residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings indoors in most situations, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday. The announcement followed a similar declaration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks still should be worn in some...
capradio.org

Behind Louisiana's Climate Plan To Become Carbon Neutral

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Among the states setting aggressive climate goals, perhaps the most surprising is Louisiana. The longtime oil and gas state is now trying to figure out how to become carbon neutral. Transcript. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Among the states setting aggressive climate goals, perhaps...
Georgia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 568,836 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Over the past seven-day period, an average of 701 Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died each day. Adjusting for population, there have been […]
beauregarddailynews.net

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asks President Biden to lift drilling ban by summer

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asked President Biden to lift the moratorium on issuing new leases for oil and gas drilling in federal waters by summer, saying the industry remains critical to the state economy during the long-term transition from fossil fuels. Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases

The following information is from the office of the governor:. Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that based on the recommendations by the CDC and in consultation with the Louisiana Dept. of Health, those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors except in certain situations including: educational facilities, public transit, correctional settings, and health care facilities as regulated by LDH. This is in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated. Businesses may decide whether to continue requiring patrons to wear masks and are not limited by the revised proclamation. Further, local governments will continue to be able to make decisions to have further restrictions, including face covering requirements, in place.
Posted by
Audacy

Louisiana Gov. revises mask guidance

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has changed his recommendation in mask wearing. “Today is a great day and a clear sign that all three COVID vaccines currently available are not only safe but extremely effective at protecting us from the virus and helping us return to the normal way of life we have all been working hard to achieve,” Edwards said.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

16 states have vaccinated at least 50% of their population

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. By the most important measures, America’s pandemic is trending in the right direction: New cases of coronavirus have been declining, as have deaths (in fact, Massachusetts, yesterday, recorded 0 deaths due to COVID). And the number of people in the country vaccinated against the virus goes up by millions every week. Add to that good news: The CDC’s endorsement today of Pfizer’s vaccine for use for 12 to 15-year olds. Adolescents are eligible for their shots starting tomorrow.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

US vaccination sites are closing from California to Texas, Ohio to Mississippi as demand for Covid shots plummets across the country - despite less than 28% of the population being fully inoculated

At least seven vaccination sites across the U.S. are closing amid falling demand for COVID-19 shots. A Kaiser Family Foundation report warned this week that the U.S. is approaching a 'tipping point': most people who were eager to get vaccinated already have been. As of Friday, just shy of 42...
Louisiana Statecapradio.org

Louisiana's Governor Wants The Oil And Gas State To Go Carbon Neutral

It may be the most surprising addition to the growing number of states setting aggressive climate goals. Louisiana's economy has long relied on the production of oil, gas and petrochemicals. But in a major shift, officials are looking to dramatically reduce the fossil fuel emissions that disproportionately ravage the state with powerful hurricanes, intense floods, rising seas and extreme heat.