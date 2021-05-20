newsbreak-logo
Clackamas County, OR

SOLVE volunteers clean up litter in 3 Creeks Natural Area

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Dozens of people teamed up to clean the waterways in Clackamas County Thursday morning. The Clackamas Water Environment Services collaborated with SOLVE Oregon to pick up litter and debris near Milwaukie. Those behind the clean-up effort say even the tiniest bit of debris can cause water pollution.

katu.com
