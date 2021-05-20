SOLVE volunteers clean up litter in 3 Creeks Natural Area

If you got married at Oaks Pioneer Church in Sellwood anytime since the mid 1990's, you probably met Lori. The Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood association, SMILE, is unique among the City of Portland's 95 official neighborhood associations for several reasons. It was first of the 95, since it existed before Portland neighborhood association system was first set up. And, it manages two buildings – one of which they own, and one for which they are the renting agent. The owned building is SMILE Station, the 1925 former fire station at S.E. 13th at Tenino; the rental is Oaks Pioneer Church on lower Spokane Street just above the Springwater Trail crossing, which is owned by the City of Portland. The church was saved in 1961 by an ad-hoc group of Sellwood and Westmoreland residents who did not want to see the historic 1851 structure, then in the City of Milwaukie, demolished. They quickly raised funds have it barged down the Willamette River to its current lot on City Park property. After the move, hundreds of hours of mostly volunteer labor was necessary to settle it into its new home, and add landscaping. SMILE considered that it might be used as a museum, but in January of 1964, the first inquiry was made by the public about the possibility of holding a wedding in the church. Since that first wedding, on February 20, 1964, the church has been the site of thousands more, as well as memorial services and other gatherings. SMILE soon had a part-time employee to handle reservations for both structures.