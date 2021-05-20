IMPACT Wrestling Results for 5/20/21 New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Crowned

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. Jake Something vs Rohit Raju (w/ Shera) Jake clotheslines Rohit before they run the ropes and runs him over with a variation of a Thesz press before smashing his face into the apron when he rolls out of the ring before rolling him back inside and Shera clotheslines Jake at ringwide when the referee is checking on Rohit. Shera tosses Rohit back inside and kicks him in the midsection before Jake runs into the post and Rohit hits a shoulder breaker before focusing on the now injured shoulder of Jake before Jake comes back with right hands and a spear in the corner for a deep two count. Jake hits a discus clothesline for a near fall before Rohit hits a flurry in the corner and Jake catches him when he goes for a cannonball before Rohit hits a jumping flat liner for a near fall and transitions into a cross face before Jake gets to his feet and Shera sweeps Jake and holds him down out of the view of the referee for the win.