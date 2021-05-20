Drizzt Do’Urden Comes To Magic: The Gathering
We knew Dungeons & Dragons was coming to Magic: The Gathering this summer, complete with Portable Holes and Beholders. Today, Wizards of The Coast has unveiled several new, high-profile faces that are set to be featured in upcoming Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set. Interestingly enough, one of them is even classified as a planeswalker! This is to facilitate Magic: The Gathering mechanics, but it’s still fascinating to see Lolth this way. So who’s on deck? Today, we get a look at Lolth, Spider Queen, the epic Drizzt Do’Urden, and Bruenor Battlehammer!www.gameinformer.com