Drizzt Do’Urden Comes To Magic: The Gathering

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew Dungeons & Dragons was coming to Magic: The Gathering this summer, complete with Portable Holes and Beholders. Today, Wizards of The Coast has unveiled several new, high-profile faces that are set to be featured in upcoming Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set. Interestingly enough, one of them is even classified as a planeswalker! This is to facilitate Magic: The Gathering mechanics, but it’s still fascinating to see Lolth this way. So who’s on deck? Today, we get a look at Lolth, Spider Queen, the epic Drizzt Do’Urden, and Bruenor Battlehammer!

