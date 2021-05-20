Drizzt Do’Urden Comes To Magic: The Gathering

For the past few years, Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, has had a major quality control problem. In places with dry humidity levels, foil Magic cards have been subject to terrible degrees of curling. This came to its worst point yet with the Commander Legends expansion set back late last year, and nobody really knows what to do about this on a consumer level. Wizards of the Coast as a company seems to be trying to fix this, but they can't solve foil cards that have already curled. What can we do?