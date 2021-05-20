Firefighters respond to 'heavy' fire near Oakey, Jones boulevards

Firefighters in Las Vegas are on the scene of a "heavy" fire on 2085 Saratoga Street, near Oakey and Jones boulevards.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call around 3:15 p.m. and say the fire is in the attic in the garage of a single-story house and a casita in the backyard.

Crews say the strong winds in the Las Vegas valley are "playing a factor" in the response and three additional engines were requested for help.

No injuries to report at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

