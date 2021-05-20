Anthony Davis Laughs Off Steve Kerr's Passionate Warriors Speech
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the playoffs and it is all thanks to a huge win last night against the Golden State Warriors. While Davis struggled in the first half, he ended up turning things around as the Lakers blasted the jets in the second half. Davis is one of those key players for the Lakers and if they want to make it far in the postseason, they are going to need him to be playing at his best.www.hotnewhiphop.com