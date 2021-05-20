Anthony Davis Laughs Off Steve Kerr's Passionate Warriors Speech

Here are 10 things from Thursday night’s series of silly-season blowouts for you to consider on this Friday morning. And after watching some of Inside the NBA last night, I don’t feel nearly as bad about not knowing how old random NBA players are or anything other stupid stuff I sometimes say during podcasts. Chuck thinks Corvettes debuted in 1945, Shaq says he watched Scott Skiles get 36 assists in a game on TNT back in the day and Kenny had no idea that Kevin Love had made semi-national news by quitting on his team last week on an inbounds pass. Then again, that crew, much like the EDGE crew, is running out of gas near the end of what seems like the longest NBA regular season of all time. So, I’m certainly not mad at them and completely understand why they were mostly disinterested in recapping the highlights last night. Speaking of which...