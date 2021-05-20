Multiple Award-Winning, Internationally Recognized VIP Life Coach Demonstrates How to Achieve 'Permanent' Weight Reduction in Groundbreaking New Book

Mobile App Technology Provider for Employee Engagement Takes Home Platinum for Best Mobile App for Business and Gold for its Internal Comms TV Video Series. theEMPLOYEEapp, a leading provider of customized mobile applications for internal communications, is a winner in the 2020 MarCom Awards, an international program hosted by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication each year, recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Out of thousands of entries from across the globe, theEMPLOYEEapp took home two of the top awards: a Platinum Award for Best Mobile App for Business and a Gold Award for its Internal Comms TV educational video series for internal communications and HR professionals.