newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Multiple Award-Winning, Internationally Recognized VIP Life Coach Demonstrates How to Achieve 'Permanent' Weight Reduction in Groundbreaking New Book

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 day ago

LONDON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Darren Christopher Rowland (DCR) D.H.F N.A.S.M is an expert on weight management with decades of experience in exercise physiology, nutrition and life coaching. He has released “Only For The Serious Permanent Weight Loss,” a step-by-step program that effectively coaches people on how to achieve permanent weight reduction through an innovative and simple three-dimensional approach.

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Losing Weight#Vips#Exercise Physiology#International Recognition#Program Management#Lasting Weight Loss#Prweb#Dcr#Lulu Online#Cbs#Abc#Nbc#Fox News#Taster Webinar#Review Copies Interview#Amazon Best Seller#Multiple Awards#Enjoyable Nutrition#Eventual Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
prunderground.com

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” Seasoned Coach, Dr. Dinorah Nieves, Launches Online Course for High-Achievers Seeking Happiness

Dr. Dinorah Nieves is following her 5-year role as a coaching consultant on OWN’s hit series “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” with a workshop all her own. On June 1st, the Latina mediator, life coach, and behavioral scientist is launching a 4-week online workshop called Happier Thinking for High Achievers, which targets successful, business-minded individuals, who have mastered “success,” but are seeking more overall happiness and fulfillment.
Books & LiteraturePost Register

Award-winning publisher Green Kids Club releases new book: 'Grizzly 399’s Hibernation Pandemonium'

IDAHO FALLS — Green Kids Club, Inc. announced the release of the eighth title in its “Environmental Hero” book series. The book, titled, “Grizzly 399’s Hibernation Pandemonium” is the second Green Kids Club book written about Grizzly 399, the world’s most famous grizzly bear mother, and her four cubs that live in the northwestern area of Wyoming around Grand Teton National Park.
WorkoutsNBC Video

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg explains her low-impact workouts

Wellness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg gives advice on how to stay in shape without spending too much time in the gym. She talks about her method and why you only need a few moments to yourself to work out, no matter where you are. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: health, lifestyle, wellness, diet...
Weight Lossskinnynews.com

Is Weight Loss the Wrong Fitness Goal?

All of us have made the right decisions for the wrong reasons at some point in time or the other. Choosing to exercise and diet for weight loss would top that list. Making weight loss your primary goal is not merely erroneous but dangerous too, say health experts, nutritionists and doctors. Improving your health, aiming for a better lifestyle and increasing your functionality ought to be your goals when you turn to exercise and good eating habits.
Weight LossWebMD

Diabetes, Weight Loss Drug Works Better With Exercise

THURSDAY, May 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The weight-loss drug Saxenda can keep extra pounds off — but combining it with exercise brings a bigger payoff, a new clinical trial finds. The study found that some longstanding advice is valid: Prescription weight-loss drugs work best when used along with —...
Weight LossTODAY.com

It's hard to lose weight. A doctor shares 6 essential tips to make it easier

A lot of us have struggled with weight gain, obesity, and diabetes or pre-diabetes for years. And we’ve tried all kinds of diets. Sometimes they work — the weight comes off for a while. But most of the time, the weight comes back. We see numbers on the scale higher than our pre-diet weights. We get discouraged, and sometimes we give up.
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Drug saxenda aids weight loss—but you should exercise, too

(HealthDay)—The weight-loss drug Saxenda can keep extra pounds off—but combining it with exercise brings a bigger payoff, a new clinical trial finds. The study found that some longstanding advice is valid: Prescription weight-loss drugs work best when used along with—and not in place of—lifestyle changes. Saxenda (liraglutide) is a prescription...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VMware Recognizes 2021 Partner Achievement Award Winners

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the winners of the VMware 2021 Partner Achievement Awards to honor select partners for extraordinary achievements aligned to key business priorities. The annual VMware Partner Achievement Awards celebrate the accomplishments of VMware's partners, and the 2021...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Internal Communications Leader theEMPLOYEEapp Wins Two 2020 MarCom Awards

Mobile App Technology Provider for Employee Engagement Takes Home Platinum for Best Mobile App for Business and Gold for its Internal Comms TV Video Series. theEMPLOYEEapp, a leading provider of customized mobile applications for internal communications, is a winner in the 2020 MarCom Awards, an international program hosted by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication each year, recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Out of thousands of entries from across the globe, theEMPLOYEEapp took home two of the top awards: a Platinum Award for Best Mobile App for Business and a Gold Award for its Internal Comms TV educational video series for internal communications and HR professionals.
Public HealthNew York Post

New book reveals how to win friends and influence in post-COVID 2021

Prior to the pandemic, Jon Levy was best known as the founder of the Influencers Dinner, a regular roving dinner party of A-listers — strangers to each other — pulled from different industries. The location would be revealed shortly before the event, and there were a few ground rules: Everyone would cook dinner together, and no one could reveal their last name or where they worked.
Workoutsasianleisure.biz

Survey reveals how COVID has changed women’s fitness and diet routines

The latest research from Australian personal trainer and nutritionist, Rachael Attard, provides insight into how COVID has changed women's fitness and diet routines. 2,398 women were surveyed in total: 38.2 % of women from the US; 22.3 % of women from the UK; 18.9 % of women from Australia; 6.2% of women were from Canada; 3.4% of women were from New Zealand; 11% were from other countries. All women were between the ages of 18 and 45. The following statistics are specific to Australian respondents.
Books & Literatureprovidencejournal.com

Trans journey of former RI writing coach is chronicled in new book

When Claudine Griggs, who ran the Writing Center at Rhode Island College from 2009 to 2019, went to Trinidad in 1991, it wasn’t to party on an island off the coast of Venezeula. She went to Trinidad, Colorado, a small former mining town that was the unlikely home of Dr. Stanley H. Biber, a pioneering sex reassignment surgeon.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cierto Tequila Wins an Unprecedented Seventeen Awards at the 2021 International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards)

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unprecedented seventeen (17) medals and awards at the 2021 International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards). The SIP Awards honored Cierto with two Platinum medals, five Double Gold medals, one Gold medal, eight Consumer Choice Awards and one Innovation Award - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these seventeen new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won three hundred and four (304) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Kerrville Hills Winery Wins Platinum Award at TEXSOM International Wine Awards

— Kerrville Hills Winery has been awarded a Platinum Medal at the 2021 TEXSOM International Wine Awards (IWA) for its 2019 Sémillon, Rustic Spur, Texas Hill Country. The wine was awarded this prestigious honor at the competition which was held April 25-27, 2021 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.