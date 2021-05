This Legislative Session was different than other sessions in a couple different ways. First, there was concern over the Covid virus that originated in China. It was reasonable, at first, to be scared of it because we didn’t know much about it. But, by the time the session started we were pretty familiar with the virus, knowing it didn’t seriously affect very many people who didn’t have an underlying health condition. We understood that it was a lot like the flu. It was amazing to me that the flu was pretty much nonexistent in Montana this past year. The argument was do we wear a mask, should we be 6 feet away from each other, should we be caged in with plexiglass, or should we be there virtually. Most of the people in our caucus chose none of the above. We were there to do the people’s business and these choices would hinder our ability to communicate. Because of our choice, Democrats, bureaucrats, and the media said we were going to be a “super spreader”. There were a handful of people in the Legislature who got Covid, with few symptoms. So, it was far from being a “super spreader”. It was a political tool for a lot of people.