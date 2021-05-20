Best Used Cars Under $5,000 in 2021

Dependable Used Vehicles That Shouldn’t Break the Bank Buying an inexpensive used car has its pitfalls. In general, bargain-priced used vehicles are usually older and have higher mileage. They may have some mechanical problems or a sketchy maintenance history. There may even be some rust lurking out of sight. These issues don’t bode well for shoppers on a tight budget. That being said, there are often diamonds in the rough. If you follow a few basic guidelines, you should be able to find a good used car for $5,000 or less. The following 30 cars and SUVs are a great start. These models typically sell for less than $5,000. They also rate average-or-better for reliability and have good overall scores, so they should be pretty easy to live with day to day. Bear in mind that our scores change as we receive new data, so the scores in this slideshow may not match those you find elsewhere on our site.