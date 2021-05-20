newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Best Used Cars Under $5,000 in 2021

By Zach Doell
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDependable Used Vehicles That Shouldn’t Break the Bank Buying an inexpensive used car has its pitfalls. In general, bargain-priced used vehicles are usually older and have higher mileage. They may have some mechanical problems or a sketchy maintenance history. There may even be some rust lurking out of sight. These issues don’t bode well for shoppers on a tight budget. That being said, there are often diamonds in the rough. If you follow a few basic guidelines, you should be able to find a good used car for $5,000 or less. The following 30 cars and SUVs are a great start. These models typically sell for less than $5,000. They also rate average-or-better for reliability and have good overall scores, so they should be pretty easy to live with day to day. Bear in mind that our scores change as we receive new data, so the scores in this slideshow may not match those you find elsewhere on our site.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Mechanical Problems#Vehicles#Reliability#Shoppers#Diamonds#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

The five best used cars that you should buy now

When judging what makes a good used car, one of the factors we often keep in mind is just how easy it is to get hold of a good example. If a particular model is ubiquitous, such as the Ford Fiesta or BMW 3-series, that’s in its favour; after all, if you can find three to choose from on your doorstep, that’s going to be far more appealing than driving 100 miles to the nearest example, only to find out it’s a bit of a duffer.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

This flashlight can also jumpstart almost any car

Ever despair about the amount of very necessary junk that you have to keep in the trunk of your car? I mean there are jumpstarts, flashlights, tools, and more. Scosche is here to help, with their new $100 PBJF600 jumpstarter that’s built into a flashlight. The 600 Amp lithium-ion battery...
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Flash for not much cash: The best used luxury cars

If you don’t have £170,000 in change rattling around your pocket but dream of piloting a Bentley Flying Spur or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, you can do so at a fraction of the price on the used market. Being ferried about in a luxo-barge can be achieved for as £3000 (not including...
Buying CarsScranton Times

It's the best time ever to sell a used car — as long as you don't need to buy one

Clarissa Iliff logged about 78,000 miles on her trusty 2015 Ford Focus before a looming new car purchase rendered it expendable earlier this year. Trying to unload it, the Orange resident took the Ford to a local car dealership, which offered her $4,850 for the sedan in late March. But that was about $1,000 less than the low-end valuation from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, so she passed.
Carsrenewanews.com

Comparing the Best Electric Cars for 2021

There are two ways to consider what the best electric cars on the market are. One way is to consider what the absolute best cars are, regardless of price. The other way is to consider what the best cars are when taking price into account. Or, as is the case below, you can include a […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Buying CarsPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Best Family Cars

When it comes to family sedans, there are few competitors that can deliver in the same ways that the Accord does. It’s got the looks, handling and performance to be a reasonable sports sedan stand-in, particularly in higher-performance 2.0T form, but the comfort and practicality that families need. The hybrid model, which loses no space or convenience to its battery pack, also.
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Cheapest Cars You Can Buy Now

Car sales were shattered early last year as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered dealerships and lockdowns kept people at home. A recovering economy, pent-up demand, and low-interest rates helped the industry recover late in 2020 and early in 2021.  That demand is so great that car prices, both new and used, have risen to record levels. […]
Buying CarsHouston Chronicle

How To Get The Best Deal In Today's Overpriced Used Car Market

It’s a tough time to find a used car or truck, maybe the toughest ever, and that’s because the market is experiencing what a leading auto industry economist calls “the perfect storm meets the perfect drought.” That is, a perfect storm of consumer demand is running headlong into a perfect drought of used vehicles in dealer inventories, says Tom Kontos, chief economist for KAR Global, a wholesale used-vehicle auction firm.
Buying Carsdigg.com

Used Cars Are Selling For More Money Than Ever

You can sell a used car for more money than ever right now, thanks to a series of circumstances caused by the pandemic. Great news if you're selling yours — tougher if you're looking to buy. Industry professionals say they've never seen this happen so dramatically in the used car...
CarsAutoblog

6 great car wash accessories for under $25

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Making sure your car exterior stays clean is important all year round, but there's something about the summertime that makes a shiny new wash extra special. Luckily, this summer, you don't have to break the bank to make sure your car is looking its best. If you've been wanting to step up your car wash game, check out these six great products to help you do just that, all for less than 25 bucks.
Buying CarsPosted by
WKMI

Do You Own A Used Car? If So It Is Time To Sell

I was just speaking with a guy who is a mechanic and in his spare time, he buys cars in not the best mechanical shape and completely overhauls them then sells them. In fact, I was a person who bought one of those cars for one of my children and after 8 years it is still going.
Buying Carschartattack.com

A Checklist You Need to Have When Buying a Used Car

If you want to buy a used car in Washington Courthouse Ohio you must be extremely careful as this is a long-term investment to be cherished. Nevertheless, walk away from any unworthy deals that do not convince you of the specifications. Choosing well comes with acquainting yourself with a few things such as the mileage, the best car dealership, pre-purchase inspection, and insurance, among other factors. The following guide is an eye-opener on how to buy a used car in Washington Courthouse.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Here Are All the Best Used Cars You Can Buy in 2021, by Category

Right now is a great time to sell a used car, not a great to buy one. That’s because chip shortages, COVID plant closings, and the resulting pent-up buyer demand have all combined to see used car prices and availability skyrocket. “In a four-week period that we just ended two...
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Least and Most Expensive Cars to Keep on the Road

We asked our members how much they spent on repairs and maintenance to keep their cars on the road over the past 12 months. Below, we show the most and least expensive 2011 models, with the cost for work during that year. (See the average costs compared by brand based on 5- and 10-year-old models.)
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Backup Cameras for Your Car, Truck, or RV

Over the past couple decades, there have been a ton of advancements in automotive safety, and one of the most important has been the rear-facing backup camera. Factory-installed backup cameras became popular in the 2010s, and in 2018, the U.S. government released a mandate stating that all new vehicles sold in the country had to come with one. But what if you drive an older-model car and still want to gain that safety advantage? Luckily, there are now a bunch of aftermarket solutions with high clarity cameras and easy installation procedures.