Detroit Tigers right fielder Nomar Mazara is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Mazara has gone 1-for-12 with a triple and 4 strikeouts since being activated from the injured list. Robbie Grossman will cover right field while Mazara sits for the matinee. Akil Baddoo will bat ninth and start in left. Lynch will be making his third career start. The 24-year-old left-hander was pulled in the first frame last weekend after giving up eight runs in 2/3 of an inning.