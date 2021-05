The Cléxi secure SSD is positioned as one of the smartest and most secure pieces of storage equipment that will make the process of carrying important data far easier. The external SSD makes use of 256-bit AES hardware encryption that will make use of proximity awareness in order to automatically lock itself when the authorized user is not nearby. The unit still makes it easy to access by also providing authorized users with the ability to use their phone number of email address in order to make changes to the stored data.