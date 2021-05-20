Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day by Sharing His Very First Video of Dodger

In Rick Remender's 2013 run of Captain America, Steve Rogers had one of his most harrowing missions ever: raising the son of his darkest villain. In the first issue, Captain America was tricked by the robotic Arnim Zola who trapped him in Dimension Z, a dark and barren realm where time runs much faster than in the Marvel Universe. While he had been held hostage in Zola's fortress filled with monsters, Rogers managed to escape from an operating table and out into the wastelands of Dimension Z. However, he also managed to save Zola's infant son as well, whom he would go on to raise for 12 years while hardly any time passed in the normal Marvel Universe.