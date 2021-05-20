Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day by Sharing His Very First Video of Dodger
Chris Evans has been gracing Instagram with lots of adorable Dodger the Dog content this week! On Sunday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star shared some photos of Dodger getting excited about the dog park, and the actor's latest post is a very special throwback. In honor of May 20th being National Dog Rescue Day (in addition to World Bee Day), Evans took to social media to share a video of the day he met Dodger and decided to take him home.comicbook.com