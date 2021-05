Chickens are some of the most misunderstood and mistreated animals in the agriculture industry. Although many companies claim to raise their chickens used for meat in a “better” or “more humane” environment, adhering to cage-free or free-range standards, in reality, life for these animals is hardly an improvement. In free-range and cage-free facilities, tens of thousands of chickens are forced to live in small sheds where they will likely never get to see grass or fresh air in their lifetimes. They may “technically” have access to the outdoors, by way of a small window or door, but the sheer volume of birds makes it near impossible for any to enjoy this marginal freedom.