Body May 26, 2021 there will be a Blood Red SuperMoon Eclipse. Why Blood Red? As the Moon passes into the Earth’s shadow the sun light on the moon shines through the Earth’s atmosphere filtering out the other colors and causing the light that strikes the moon to be red thereby causing the moon to be red. Why a Super Moon? The Moon’s orbit is not quite circular but rather a bit oval and this particular Eclipse happens when the Moon is closest to the Earth and thereby larger.