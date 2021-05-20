Pets of the week
Lots of animals are waiting for “forever homes” at the Yolo County Animal Shelter, 2640 E. Gibson Road in Woodland. Among is them is Norma (A187519), a 1-year-old female calico shorthair cat. Norma is a sweet girl who needs someone who can give her some time to come out of her shell. She’s shy because she has only lived with one owner, but quickly warming up and showing how sweet and curious she is. Norma would do best in quiet home with no other pets or with a calm cat.www.davisenterprise.com