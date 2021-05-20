Pets of the week

“I have my stuff and I have my brother. That’s all I need.”. A foster child said these words to his CASA volunteer not long ago … and that CASA volunteer has always advocated for him to be with his brother. Every court date, every opportunity … that CASA volunteer was there talking about the close relationship the brothers shared, and how much stability being with his brother offered her foster child. She repeatedly emphasized to the judge how crucial it was for his well-being that a priority be placed on the brothers staying together.