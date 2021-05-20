newsbreak-logo
Woodland, CA

Pets of the week

By Enterprise staff
Davis Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of animals are waiting for “forever homes” at the Yolo County Animal Shelter, 2640 E. Gibson Road in Woodland. Among is them is Norma (A187519), a 1-year-old female calico shorthair cat. Norma is a sweet girl who needs someone who can give her some time to come out of her shell. She’s shy because she has only lived with one owner, but quickly warming up and showing how sweet and curious she is. Norma would do best in quiet home with no other pets or with a calm cat.

California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Donate diapers, feminine products for needy

Soroptimist International of Davis and the Davis Girl Scouts are working together in May to support two local nonprofits: Yolo Diaper Bank and Davis PERIOD. An estimated one in three families in Yolo County is struggling to pay for diapers for their children. The Yolo Diaper Bank collects and purchases diapers and wipes for distribution through partner agencies serving needy families. It accepts open and unopened packages. The diaper sizes most in demand are 2, 5, 6, 7 and training pants (pull-ups), but all sizes are welcome.
Woodland, CADavis Enterprise

Blue Note Brewing car show planned

As part of the sixth-anniversary celebration for Blue Note Brewing, “Dad’s Nostalgic Car Show and Music Festival” is coming to the brewery, 750 Dead Cat Alley in Woodland, from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The free show will include live music featuring five bands from all over California,...
Yolo, CADavis Enterprise

Yolo CASA: Thank you for the difference you made

“I have my stuff and I have my brother. That’s all I need.”. A foster child said these words to his CASA volunteer not long ago … and that CASA volunteer has always advocated for him to be with his brother. Every court date, every opportunity … that CASA volunteer was there talking about the close relationship the brothers shared, and how much stability being with his brother offered her foster child. She repeatedly emphasized to the judge how crucial it was for his well-being that a priority be placed on the brothers staying together.
Yolo County, CAsacramento365.com

Park Winters

Park Winters is a private estate set amidst the rich farmland of Yolo County. The property features a historic 1865 Victorian Inn, elegant event barn, idyllic gardens and courtyards, pool and hot tub, as well as a working organic farm and commercial kitchen. The Inn functions as a boutique bed & breakfast, with four elegantly appointed guest suites, full kitchen, dining room and social parlors. Park Winters offers day visitors unique farm-to-fork culinary experiences featuring locally.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Bike ride to Woodland planned

The Davis Bike Club plans a 21-mile bike ride to Woodland. The group will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23, at the North Davis Pond parking area, 3500 Anderson Road in Davis. This ride is designed for cyclists who want to get out on the road or have limited experience with road riding. The group will ride to Woodland, check out the Reiff’s Gas Station Museum and then stop at a local park and have treats and refreshments courtesy of the club. The pace will be casual and social. Cyclists are advised to make sure they and their bikes are up to the trip.
Woodland, CADavis Enterprise

Need a new best friend?

Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue has five 10-week old puppies that are ready for their new homes. Mom is a purebred German shepherd and the sire is a husky/Doberman mix. The puppies are up to date on puppy shots. They will be spayed or neutered by our vet when they are older, and Rotts of Friends will cover the cost.
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Walls, workouts and some inspiration | Editor’s log

On Friday evening I drove out to Woodland Community College, parking on one side of the campus until I noticed a police vehicle on the opposite side. After moving my car closer, I walked through a gateway of palm trees to the 800 building. This was the location of the Woodland Police Department’s Workout with a Recruiter event.
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

First Fridays return in downtown Woodland

Woodland is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a slew of activities throughout 2021. The citywide celebration kicked off with the return of First Fridays this week. A new iteration of the classic First Friday Art Walk, the event touts art, music, history and food. City Communications Manager Spencer Bowen provided...
Sacramento, CAMountain Democrat

Sac Fire Museum now open

WEST SACRAMENTO — After being open for only five months prior to the shelter-in-place orders going into effect March of 2020, the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum is finally able to open its doors to the public again in May. The museum is now open to the public on Saturdays and...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Photos: Woodland celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Downtown Woodland businesses participated in Cinco de Mayo festivities Wednesday. Father Paddy’s Irish Pub and El Charro Mexican Restaurant shut off the portion of Main Street between Elm Street and College Street to expand outdoor dining, and offer live music. The restaurants also sold lunch specials and margaritas for $10. Multiple other local businesses also offered specials and sales during the day. Visit Woodland encouraged residents to use the day to support small businesses in the city.
Sacramento, CADaily Democrat

Yolo Food Bank in top 5 organizations for Big Day of Giving donations

Thursday’s Big Day of Giving saw a record-breaking $13.3 million donated to nonprofits in the Sacramento region, which includes Yolo County. Last year, the Big Day of Giving saw $12 million. Over 36,500 donors gave more than 66,000 donations this year. “Our region once again rallied behind the organizations that...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Affordable health screenings coming to Woodland

Residents living in and around Woodland can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Woodland Elks Lodge 1299 will host this community event on June 26. The site is located at 500 Bush St. in Woodland. Screenings...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodlanders work out with Woodland Police Department

After some stretches and a few tips from officers, over a dozen Woodland residents scaled two walls in an effort to get a preview of what to expect from an upcoming police recruitment test. And this was just the first activity. Friday’s Workout with a Recruiter event at Woodland Community...