Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is here and while it had the usual server issues with Guardians trying to get into the game, the team at Bungie continues to push through to get everything back in working order. Just like with every other season, there are new instances to enjoy, more lore to be learned, and new gear to be won. For those interested in getting started on those seasonal challenges and new matchmade events, here is the gear you can look forward to for Guardians itching for more Exotics.