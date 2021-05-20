Garbrandt Eyes Title Shots In Two Divisions With UFC Vegas 27 Win
Cody Garbrandt sees a path to becoming a two-weight-division champion starting with a victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Cody Garbrandt (12-3) looks to face Rob Font (18-4) this weekend inside of the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Both men are ranked in the bantamweight top five, which makes the bout a potential title eliminator. It certainly is in the eyes of Garbrandt, who sees a win at UFC Vegas 27 potentially opening doors to title aspirations at both bantamweight and flyweight.www.mmanews.com