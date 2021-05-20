Garbrandt Eyes Title Shots In Two Divisions With UFC Vegas 27 Win

We are back at the UFC Apex for this weekend’s 14-fight fight card, which is headlined by two of the top-ranked bantamweight contenders in #3 Rob Font and #4 Cody Garbrandt, in a fight that has title implications written all over it. Even though this fight card may not have a ton of big names, there is still a lot of money that can be won come fight night. So let’s dig in deep and break down this fight card.