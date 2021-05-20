newsbreak-logo
Santa Clara County, CA

Letters: Keep changes | Tracking vaccines | Protecting workers | Helping homeless | Police on campus

By Letters to the Editor
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRe. “COVID affected how we will communicate with one another, local expert says,” May 6:. I agree with the local experts at Cabrillo College that people are changing the mode of communicating amongst themselves due to this pandemic. Experts have noted that many people are no longer hugging and are...

www.eastbaytimes.com
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
State
California State
Local
California Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Jose, CASilicon Valley

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Is Solar Equitable?, Hunger Updates, and Lara Bazelon's New Novel

Tensions are rising over incentives for residential solar installations. Are they a subsidy for the wealthy? Or are they necessary tool to achieve California's ambitious climate agenda?. Plus, as the Bay Area starts to emerge from the pandemic, will hunger finally subside? And finally, State of the Bay frequent contributor...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
Santa Clara County, CAlavozdeanza.com

Students rejoice as De Anza adds in-person graduation event

The De Anza College graduation ceremony now includes an in-person “red carpet grad photo opportunity” between June 15-18. Graduating students can reserve time slots until June 8 to have their picture taken as they walk across the graduation stage and at other photo stations with creative backdrops. While family members...
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont facing affordable housing challenge

An increase in housing unit development requirements from the state is prompting the city of Belmont to plan for the significant challenge in its housing element update. “There’s no other crisis like the shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area, and the Peninsula in particular,” Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said.