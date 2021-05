Every year, the Cannes Film Festival brings us some of the most iconic, jaw-dropping and glamorous fashion moments on some of the biggest stars from around the globe. However, like many other events in the past year-plus, it's been first postponed, then canceled, then reimagined. It's indeed returning this summer (a few months after it typically occurs) — though, it's unclear if we'll have the usual stream of photos of a Chanel-clad Kristen Stewart or a dressed-for-the-theme Elle Fanning coming from the French Riviera.