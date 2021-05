With only hours to go until the fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer brings its Feisty Five- Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls, and Yeti– to the stage for another round of masked singing and random speculation. But by the time the smoke clears and the credits get ready to roll, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Rob Riggle (ABC's Holey Moley) will set the line-up for the sem-finals- bringing one of those final four another step closer to the crown- and now we have some fresh looks on what TMS viewers can expect.