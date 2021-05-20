Chandler Believes An Immediate Rematch Against Oliveira Is Possible

Michael Chandler is ready to fight for his first UFC title on Saturday night, and he is envisioning his route of victory. Michael Chandler is set for his second walk to the UFC Octagon when he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. Chandler has had much success in his MMA career to this point, but now as he prepares for his first UFC title shot he feels better than ever. He spoke to MMA Fighting about being able to envision exactly how this fight against Oliveira will play out in Houston, TX in front of the live crowd.