Chandler Believes An Immediate Rematch Against Oliveira Is Possible
Michael Chandler would love to fight for the world title again in 2021 and can even see it possibly happening as soon as his very next fight. One of the biggest talking points heading into UFC 262 was whether or not Michael Chandler deserved a world title shot in his second UFC fight. The term “Dana White privilege” was even coined by Tony Ferguson to commemorate the occasion. After Chandler lost to Charles Oliveira in the lightweight title bout, that brought his UFC record to 1-1, and some assumed Chandler would now have to face a much lengthier path to the title the next time around.www.mmanews.com