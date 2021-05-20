Micellar Water Is The Sensitive Skincare Staple You’ve Been Missing

Let’s get real for a second. Having good skin has become a thing. Like a THING. And I’m not just talking about good skin as in you don’t have the painful, blistering acne we all suffered through in our tweens. I mean you have BTS-worthy skin tone that shines, is plump and dewey and is healthy at the same time. There’s a lot that goes into a rockstar skincare routine, but the great thing is you can tailor yours to your budget, available time and unique skin care needs. You don’t need to follow 17 steps each night in order to get the skin you want, you actually just need a few things. Cleansing is crucial, using sunscreen is important, moisturizing is essential and exfoliation ties the whole routine together. Today I want to discuss an easy way to exfoliate without the use of harsh scrubs or abrasive facial brushes — chemical exfoliants.