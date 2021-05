On December 7, 1941, the United States Navy suffered the greatest loss in its history. The force of the Imperial Japanese Navy targeted the eight U.S. battleships that were port. It had been the first time since the summer of 1941 that all of the battleships were in port at the same time. Seven of the eight warships were put out of action in the attack, and while two – USS Maryland (BB-46) and USS Tennessee (BB-43) – were repaired within a matter of weeks, two would never return to service.