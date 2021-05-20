newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Inland high school girls basketball rankings, May 20

By Eric-Paul Johnson
San Bernardino County Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2. ETIWANDA (14-0) The Eagles recently clinched the program’s 21st consecutive league championship. The Mustangs should be one of the higher-seeded teams for the Division 1 playoffs. Previous week: 3. 4. KING (10-4) The Wolves’ only losses have come to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in these rankings.

www.sbsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Ivy League#Rams#Centennial#Consecutive Games#The Eagles#Chino Hills#Bonita Vista#Etiwanda#Mustangs#Division 1#Bonita#Knights#Baseline League#Cowgirls#Southwestern League#Wildcats#Huskies#Centennial#Chaparral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

High school roundup: Bengals clinch Inland Empire League tennis title

Lewiston’s No. 2 boys’ tennis duo of Brennan Barrick and Daniel Brereton went 2-0 on the day, keeping their undefeated record alive, as the Bengals clinched the Inland Empire League title Friday with wins against Lake City and Post Falls. The matches took place at Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls,...
Missouri Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Missouri State High School Rankings

PBR Missouri is exited to release our top 10 HS Team Rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings include Large schools and Small schools. These early rankings are based heavily on the the comments from coaches polled from all levels from all around the state. We also lean on our knowledge of the players we have seen from our events and tournaments from this past year. As the season progresses, the rankings will be more strongly determined by wins and losses and the opponents they came by. There is no point system or voting in the rankings, they are ultimately subjective and our opinion. The rankings will be updated weekly starting Monday Match 29th.
Benicia, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Benicia High girls basketball team routs Concord

Peyton Holcomb had a huge evening as the Benicia High girls basketball team routed visiting Concord 76-22 on Wednesday in Diablo Athletic League play. Holcomb finished with 19 points and four 3-pointers and added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Panthers (4-1). Nyla Priestly had 12 points...
EducationLebanon-Express

High school track and field rankings (May 11)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:. (PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time) 5A boys. 400: 4. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley. 52.08 (PR); 9....
Otis, COakronnewsreporter.com

Bulldogs handed pair of losses

After an overly impressive opening week, the Otis baseball team was hit with a pair of losses over the weekend. The Bulldogs put their perfect 4-0 on the record on the line last Friday with a trip to 1-3 Stratton. The Eagles had a solid opening inning, going up 4-0 on their guests. Otis got on the board in the second, but couldn’t hold off Stratton who extended their lead to 7-2. The catch-up game continued for the Bulldogs, as the deficit grew to 4-10 after three innings.
Villanova, PAPhilly College Sports

Ole Miss Defeats Villanova in NCAA Softball Championship Opening Round

May 21, 2021 – The Villanova Wildcats softball team appeared in the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history. Villanova met Mississippi in the opening round in Tucson, AZ. Ole Miss won their opening round game for the fifth consecutive tournament behind a 3-hit performance by Anna Borgen. Wildcats starter Paige Rauch gave up 4 runs in 4 innings of work in taking the loss. Villanova goes to the elimination round and will play the loser of the #11 seeded Arizona Wildcats game with the UMBC Retrievers.
College Sports247Sports

Ole Miss basketball signee James White named 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year

Postseason honors continue to roll in for Ole Miss basketball signee James White. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound White, who was ranked as a three-star and the No. 187 prospect in the country by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, was named Region 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year, as well as 6A South Georgia Player of the year, by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Delaware Statespectacularmag.com

Eagles Advance to MEAC Semis in 9-4 Victory

NORFOLK VA – The NCCU Eagles (26-18) routed the Delaware State Hornets (15-27) 9-4 in the quarter-final round of the MEAC tournament. It was the first time that the Eagles have been in the tourney since 2016, which they played these same Hornets in round one. The intensity and impressive...
Sportsnsarrow.com

Rough week for softball Eagles

It was a rough week for Sauk Prairie’s girls softball team. The Eagles defeated Wisconsin Dells, 2-1, on May 10. Sauk Prairie then lost three straight games. Here’s a recap of those games. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please use the login below...
College Sportscolonialsportsnetwork.com

UT Martin forward Jaron Williams transfers to Robert Morris

Earlier this afternoon, head coach Andy Toole and his staff added another piece to their team’s puzzle as they landed the commitment of former Tennessee Martin forward Jaron Williams. Before his time with UTM, Williams spent his first two seasons of his colligate career at the College of Central Florida....
Syracuse, KSPosted by
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Former targets highly placed in final Rivals rankings

Rivals.com recently released its final national ratings for the top-150 players in the 2021 class, and a bunch of former Syracuse basketball targets made the cut. I know, I know. Who really cares where these prospects are ranked, since they aren’t coming to the Hill? That’s fair. But I do always find it interesting to see how high-school players who received scholarship offers from the Orange are faring on a national scale.
College Sportscollegecrosse.com

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: (2) Duke vs Loyola

I felt tempted to go with the Blue Devils offensive midfield which I’ve had questions about all year and which had a tendency to go quiet in ACC play; but thought that cheating considering we addressed the Denver midfield vs the Hounds d middie group last week. So here we’re focusing on the matchup between the lines. Duke’s weakness this year has been a mundane clearing unit at just 85%, a curiously low ground ball total for a dominant faceoff team, a lack of riding, and as Quint Kessenich has pointed out this past week, a tendency to sub off tons of players on the offensive and defensive sides and try to play as much 6-on-6 settled lacrosse as possible. This is not a team with a great short stick defensive midfield group or the athletes in the middle of the field that UNC or Virginia or Maryland have. Loyola meanwhile excels in these areas. They clear it at 91%, the best clip in the country. They will ride. In Payton Razanka and Matt Higgins they have two great shorties. Loyola needs to make this a track meet. They have to push transition and they have to cause havoc in the middle of the field on Duke’s clear. Trap the Blue Devils offensive midfielders on defense. Don’t let them sub off the way they want. If this is a settled 6-on-6 game the way Duke wants it, they’ll win. They have the better offense and close defense. But the more this game comes down to transition chances and failed clears and ground balls in the middle of the field, the more Loyola has a chance. Loyola has dictate the terms of engagement in between the lines to give themselves their shot to win.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Final ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 20

Check out the final Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald correspondent Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 21. COMMENTS: Let the debate about Gretna’s place in history begin. The Dragons didn’t run the table — no Class A girls team has since 2004 — but they did break the Class A scoring record for a team (by 19 goals) and an individual. Gretna will have to replace the latter as star forward Sarah Weber moves on to Nebraska, but back for the Dragons will be Savannah DeFini, Class A’s fourth leading scorer this season. Lincoln East moves up a spot based on its state tournament showing. The Spartans lost once all season — a mid-season shootout to a rival in a match in which they played short-handed. They’ll bring back dynamic forward Kayma Carpenter, whose 31 goals were third most in Class A this season. Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian return top scorers as well. Marian anticipates having 10 of 11 starters back next season.