Drake once again returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper notched his 24th non-consecutive week at Number One by pulling in 130.3 million song streams for the week of April 30th though May 6th. In the scheme of all things Drake, that total is a fairly average one (he pulled in 133.1 million last week when he landed at Number Two), as he had no new releases to boost his numbers, but also no real challenges to his streaming dominance.