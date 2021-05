Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books. Similar to the opening round on Thursday night, there were plenty of notable moves that took place in Cleveland on Friday, only this time we had two rounds to unpack. As you'd except, some clubs took another step toward contending for a Super Bowl, while others may have taken a bit of a step back in that pursuit of a championship. Below, we've got you covered with some of the winners and losers of this second day at the NFL Draft: