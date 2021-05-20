Let’s have a rodeo: 2021 Elizabeth Stampede slated for June 3-6

Forced to cancel the 2020 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, CO, rodeo organizers were faced with more unknowns in the beginning of 2021. In an early year meeting, they grappled with questions of whether to move ahead. Would public events be permitted? Would spectators be allowed in the stands? If so, how many? Would sponsors be willing to commit in the face of so much uncertainty? Adjustments could be made, but planning to hold the rodeo in 2021 was fraught with financial risk for one of the best small-town rodeos in the country.