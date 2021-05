Broken Bow is among the teams competing today at the B-5 district track and field championships in Aurora. Qwentin Coble of Broken Bow qualified for the state championships next week in Omaha by placing in the top three of both the boys long jump and triple jump. Coble qualified for state in the long jump placing third with an effort of 20′ 5.75″ and qualified for state in the triple jump placing third with an effort of 41′ 9″. Kya Scott qualified for state in the girls high jump. Scott cleared the automatic qualifying height of 5′ 1″ and placed third overall in the event. Scott medaled in the top 6 of the girls shot put placing 5th with an effort of 32′ 10″. Brody Ridder medaled in the top 6 of the boys pole vault placing 4th clearing 12′.