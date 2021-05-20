newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

'You can’t open your door. You can’t exit' | HPD releases surveillance video of drive-thru robberies

KHOU
KHOU
 1 day ago
HOUSTON — Houston police have released new surveillance video of a robbery in a fast-food drive-thru, the second they’ve posted in the last month. The first video is from 3:30 a.m. April 18 at a drive-thru on Clinton at the East Loop. Two young guys suddenly run onscreen. One points a gun at the driver and tells him to get out. The driver complies and walks away while the two guys take the SUV.

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

