'You can’t open your door. You can’t exit' | HPD releases surveillance video of drive-thru robberies

HOUSTON — Houston police have released new surveillance video of a robbery in a fast-food drive-thru, the second they’ve posted in the last month. The first video is from 3:30 a.m. April 18 at a drive-thru on Clinton at the East Loop. Two young guys suddenly run onscreen. One points a gun at the driver and tells him to get out. The driver complies and walks away while the two guys take the SUV.