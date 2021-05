So the sun is out and the heat is on. What should you pack for a summer holiday?. When travelling to a hot travel destination, it’s important to pack lightly. Yes there may well be camels where you’re heading. But handling your luggage in the heat and humidity when it doesn’t weigh a ton is always a bonus, both for you and the camel! With our handy checklist, we’ll help to take out the guess work of knowing what to pack for a summer holiday, so you can breeze into your well-earned vacation.