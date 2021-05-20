newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sessions: At Home With Cautious Clay

By Demi Harvey
cpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay started out 2020 on a high with a second single on the official soundtrack for HBO comedy series Insecure. Event with the sudden shutdown due to COVID-19, his creative momentum didn't stop. Over the summer, optimistic banger "Cheesin" overtook the airwaves and wowed audiences with the super collaboration of sophie meires, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Claud, Melanie Faye, and HXNS. What's next? A debut LP "Deadpan Love" out June 25. Watch as Cautious Clay chats about how the album came together and the themes that influences its sound.

www.cpr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Faye
Person
Cautious Clay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Hbo#Hxns#Optimistic#Home#Event#Singer#Deadpan Love#Comedy Series#Wowed Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Cautious Clay on His Upcoming New Album “Deadpan Love”

Joshua Karpeh—better known by his stage name, Cautious Clay—has the voice of an angel. His music is blissful, caring. It’s not concerned with flash and frivolity. Rather, it’s personal and exists independently, outside trend (though admittedly it is rather popular and likely only going to become more so). In recent years, the artist has worked with some of music’s biggest names, writing for Taylor Swift and John Legend and playing live on stage with artist like John Mayer.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Cautious Clay Announces New Project With "Wildfire"

Cautious Clay wears many hats. He's a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and also an actor if you haven't caught Godfather Of Harlem. Today, he unveiled his new single, "Wildfire" along with the announcement of his new project, Deadpan Love which is due out on June. 15th. His latest single dives into his soft and calming sounds with trickles of R&B and indie sprinkled in between.
Theater & Dancejazztimes.com

JT Track Premiere: “Daouda Sane” by Leni Stern

JazzTimes is honored to present the premiere of “Daouda Sane” by guitarist Leni Stern, one of eight tracks that will appear on her upcoming album Dance, which is scheduled for release on June 4 via Leni Stern Recordings. Besides Stern on guitar, n’goni (a Malian stringed instrument), and voice, “Daouda...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: girlhouse Shares Visualizer For “pretty girl in la”

Girlhouse is the rising bedroom pop moniker of musician and actress Lauren Luiz. After cutting her teeth as an actress in LA and as vocalist for LA trio WILD, Luiz quickly established herself in a new lane last year with a stellar run of singles. This year, Luiz has returned with a debut EP, simply titled the girlhouse ep. As Luiz explains, “This EP follows my story of landing in LA and finding out exactly how ignorant I was to the real world; whether that be relationships, men in general, career, sex, friendships, or battling mental illness and dealing with trauma, it all felt new to me.”
MusicUniversity of Denver Clarion

Pop artist Gina Brooklyn uplifts fans with her music

At a time when the world has been plagued with negativity, 20-year-old artist Gina Brooklyn is spreading love and hopefulness with her music. Brooklyn is from a small town in Ohio, where she was surrounded by music from a young age. Being raised in a musical household inspired Brooklyn to begin practicing music and provided her with artists such as her parents who she could look up to.
MusicStereogum

Stream Bbymutha’s New EP Bastard Tapes Vol. 3

Last year, upon the release of her massive 25-track debut album Muthaland, the gifted Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha announced that she was retiring from music, effective immediately. Fortunately, she hasn’t held herself to that. Earlier this year, Bbymutha released a new EP called Muthaleficent 2. Over the weekend, she dropped another one.
Musicwnypapers.com

Anna Golden releases her full-length label debut, 'Peace: The Album'

Album livestream on May 15 at 2 p.m. ET on Facebook & YouTube. Emerging worship artist and songwriter Anna Golden debuts her full-length project, “Peace: The Album.” The unique, 16-song project features both live and studio songs showcasing Golden's wide range of talent and creativity. Click here to listen to Golden share about the story behind the making of the album and why she created two distinct sides for her debut.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Emika ‘Angel Come feat. Liela Moss’

Emika will release her new single, ‘Angel’, next week. A collaboration with The Duke Spirit’s Liela Moss, the track is the latest in her ‘Vega’ release series, celebrating 10 years since her debut album. Emika launched ‘Vega’ back in February. Marking 10 years since her self-titled debut LP on Ninja...
Rock Musicrock947.com

The Artist Spotlight- Tempus

The Artist Spotlight today featured the new band Tempus and their debut single, “Maybe This Time.” Be sure to check out much more about the band and the song below. Tempus was formed in January of 2021 from the remnants of 2 local bands Stoned Ape Theory (Holton, Ks) and Stories We Tell (Kansas City, Ks). Guitarist and Producer Brett Dallman was attempting to start a new project with the help from former Stoned Ape band mates Jordan Moseley (Guitar) and Jackson Ahlgren (Bass). Brett reached out to Ted Forshey (vocals) to see if he would like to hear a couple tracks that were currently in the works. Ted immediately latched onto the music and the beginnings of Tempus was born! During that same time period we were hosting drum tryouts and we brought Rob Alaniz in to tryout on drums(which ironically Rob had been a member of Stoned Ape Theory years prior). As we were sitting in the rehearsal space after the tryout Rob started messing around on a keyboard and we quickly realized that his biggest asset to the band was on the keys/synth. So that’s when we decided to add that element to the band.
MusicMusic Week

Birdy on the making of her new album Young Heart and the power of livestreams

Having gone on something of an epic journey, singer-songwriter Birdy visited Nashville and Los Angeles ahead of the pandemic to seek inspiration for new music. The fruits of those travels have just been released. Following a livestream show on April 15, she put out her fourth album, Young Heart, last week (April 30), five years after her last LP, Beautiful Lies.
TV Showsobscuresound.com

Charlyne Yi and Lem Jay – “Poison Love”

“Poison Love” is a dreamy, inviting duet from Charlyne Yi and Lem Jay, via newly released album The Ghost. The pulsing keys and warming organ backing complement a yearning vocal pairing, with lyrical touches — “let’s all pretend we’re okay,” — showing a lovably complex relationship, as many are: “I love you and I hate you, you’re crazy, I complete you.” The final minute engrosses with lovely keys that lead into a concluding vocal section, enchanting throughout with genuine emotion and melodic pull.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Heart’s Nancy Wilson Joined By Sammy Hagar, Taylor Hawkins, & Duff McKagan On Solo Debut

Out today (May 7th) is You And Me, the debut solo album from Heart's Nancy Wilson. The album was recorded at the guitarist's home studio in California with guests contributing remotely. In addition to new original tunes, Wilson teams up with Sammy Hagar for a new take on Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” along with covers Pearl Jam's “Daughter,” Bruce Springsteen's “The Rising,” and the Cranberries' “Dreams” — featuring Liv Warfield best known from her work with Prince's New Power Generation, and Wilson's side-band, Roadcase Royale.
Celebritiesraptology.com

Nicki Minaj Shares New Photo of Son

Nicki Minaj’s son steals the spotlight once again. After making his social media debut in January, the rap queen is giving fans another rare glimpse of the heir to her throne. The proud mom revealed her 8-month-old son, who she calls “Papa Bear,” in a behind-the-scenes video to promote her...
Mental Healthundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Brett Newski Debuts New Single “Life Underwater”

Alternative songwriter, illustrator, and podcaster Brett Newski is breaking into the publishing world with his upcoming first book, It’s Hard to Be a Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun. Inspired by Newski’s self-described “dumb drawings” making fun of his anxiety and depression, the new book collects Newski’s drawing and private reflections into somewhat of a how-to guide of “hacks”, “strategies”, and “exercises” that he’s used to combat mental illness.
Musicgratefulweb.com

THE MARLEY FAMILY AND UME PRESENT 'MARLEY SESSIONS'

As the last year's celebrations commemorating the legendary Bob Marley's 75th birthday continue, The Marley Family and UMe present an all-star roster of talent for MARLEY SESSIONS. Each week, artists such as Jacob Collier, Julian Marley, Mystic Marley, and Sheku Mason will feature their representation of tracks from Bob Marley's catalog. Skip Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, will launch MARLEY SESSIONS on Bob Marley's official YouTube channel with a performance of "Three Little Birds" on Friday, April 30.
MusicThe Oakland Press

New Music: Miranda Lambert, Weezer, Monsta X, Chloe Moriondo, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases (all subject to change)... Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, "The Marfa Tapes" (Vanner/RCA Nashville): Fresh off her latest Grammy Award for Best Country Album ("Wildcard"), Lambert grabs a couple of friends and heads out to west Texas for a stripped-back, campfire-style outing.