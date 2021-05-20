Sessions: At Home With Cautious Clay

The Artist Spotlight today featured the new band Tempus and their debut single, “Maybe This Time.” Be sure to check out much more about the band and the song below. Tempus was formed in January of 2021 from the remnants of 2 local bands Stoned Ape Theory (Holton, Ks) and Stories We Tell (Kansas City, Ks). Guitarist and Producer Brett Dallman was attempting to start a new project with the help from former Stoned Ape band mates Jordan Moseley (Guitar) and Jackson Ahlgren (Bass). Brett reached out to Ted Forshey (vocals) to see if he would like to hear a couple tracks that were currently in the works. Ted immediately latched onto the music and the beginnings of Tempus was born! During that same time period we were hosting drum tryouts and we brought Rob Alaniz in to tryout on drums(which ironically Rob had been a member of Stoned Ape Theory years prior). As we were sitting in the rehearsal space after the tryout Rob started messing around on a keyboard and we quickly realized that his biggest asset to the band was on the keys/synth. So that’s when we decided to add that element to the band.