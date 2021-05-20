Sessions: At Home With Cautious Clay
Singer and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay started out 2020 on a high with a second single on the official soundtrack for HBO comedy series Insecure. Event with the sudden shutdown due to COVID-19, his creative momentum didn't stop. Over the summer, optimistic banger "Cheesin" overtook the airwaves and wowed audiences with the super collaboration of sophie meires, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Claud, Melanie Faye, and HXNS. What's next? A debut LP "Deadpan Love" out June 25. Watch as Cautious Clay chats about how the album came together and the themes that influences its sound.www.cpr.org