Harlan Coben was already quite famous when he was approached by Netflix and asked to collaborate, but now he’s going to see fame unlike anything he’s experienced thus far in his career. The famed author has written some of the most riveting books in the thriller and mystery genre, and now he’s taking his talents straight to television. Netflix, as many already know, is changing the way people watch television, the way television is made, and the way things go in Hollywood, and everyone is hoping that they get to be a part of the biggest change in television history. Harlan Coben is part of it, and now his fans want to know as much about him as possible.